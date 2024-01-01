The Mythical Realities

Politics is neither chemistry nor physics. Its fluid and unpredictable nature leaves little space for political scientists to predict- especially in the Third World. Not that the developed countries are strictly following the rules of the game, however; there still exists a need to camouflage certain initiatives and find pretexts to go about certain ulterior agendas. For instance, no country can claim to have an absolutely corruption free system. The dynamics of going about corrupt practices would differ though. In a developing country even after legally establishing someone’s offshore accounts, the system would provide for a roundabout course of action for all those involved in corrupt practices. In the developed world, whosoever involved would have to somehow sugarcoat the ill-gotten money. In both instances, nuances differ but the objectives remain the same.

In developing countries, politics is all about money. It is then no surprise that power politics has engulfed the ideological bases of society. Have money to get elected to first recover the expenses and then make more money. A renowned Pakistani Professor of Economics would often say: in our part of the world, the rich get richer, and the poor get children. To get themselves into power, all kinds of material and psychological devices would be used to lure the masses. Religion, culture, ethnicity, language, dreams of a better future, emotional blackmailing, and money – there is so much ammunition available to exploit. At the tactical level, securing amenable Returning Officers, Administrators and Police officials become an essential part of winning elections. Not to forget the conveyance facilities provided to the voters on the day of the elections after making some ‘home deliveries’ a couple of days before. Neither the candidates nor the voters are interested in ‘democracy’ or ‘democratic norms’ as the common objective is to win elections.

For the sake of clarification, one is not talking about Pakistani politics.

The government of the day would have its favorites too. Favorable propaganda campaigns would be launched for a considerable period to portray someone as a hero. In case the hero starts talking in a different language, it would not take much of an effort to bring him down to his initial worthless disposition. Similarly, political parties shed away the deadwood once any stalwart starts speaking his mind. Democracy is used to attract voters but completely overlooked when it comes to intra-party elections. Sons, daughters, brothers, sons-in-law, uncles, and aunts enjoy important positions in the party, get reserved seats, win elections, become parliamentarians, and rule the country. On the other hand, an electable chooses his political heir, mostly from his own family, who enjoys the same vote bank of a pre-determined constituency. Once the government is formed, the legislatures appoint their favorite executives who rub shoulders with the most ‘competent’ members of the judiciary to receive the best possible interpretation of law as and when required.

Kindly note, it is not about Pakistan.

Barring a few honorable exceptions- the poets, intellectuals, business tycoons, political consultants, economic wizards, and prominent media personalities don’t have to wait for a phone call. They would go to the well themselves to quench the thirst of their patriotism. In the sheer absence of hardcore accountability, even the corruption cases brewed inside any anti-corruption department would be accepted as part of social norms. Under the circumstances, it can be safely deduced that anything and everything is possible in politics. Those who try to find any logic or ethics in politics are at a loss to see what happens in and around politics all over the world. In a world where gallop polls or authentic surveys could also be maneuvered; horse trading is considered as a genuinely smart move; the opposition is not pushed to the wall as the next turn will be theirs; the rich are not obliged to give any money trail; and the Accountability Bureaus would first file a refence, have conviction thereon and subsequently retrieve the same reference to pave the way for ‘democracy’ to flourish, would any future government be even expected to deliver for the masses?

Again, any resemblance with the Pakistani system is unintentional and purely coincidental. Is it then surprising that in most of the developing countries, the educated people don’t go to polling stations to cast their votes? Is it then surprising that the ‘unsatisfied’ masses repeatedly elect their ‘favorite’ leaders and start showing their ‘dissatisfaction’ over the government’s dismal performance within weeks? Is it then surprising that angels must descend from the heavens to fill in the blanks? Is it then surprising that a developing country remains hostage to the International Monetary Fund’s ever-increasing demands?

Wait a minute, Sir. That is one side of the story. You are describing just one side of the coin. What about the unending conspiracies being hatched against us? Big powers don’t want us to prosper. They want us to remain slaves to their commands. And who says we are corrupt? It was not us. It was the previous regimes that brokered bad deals and brought the country to the brink of default. But don’t you worry, Sir. Vote for us; elect us; bring us to power; and you will see how we break the shackles of slavery. We will make our country so strong economically that jobseekers from the West would beg us for visas to come here and work. Time to refresh our memory…!!! A vicious circle is loosely defined as a sequence of reciprocal cause and effect in which two or more elements intensify each other, leading inexorably to a worsening of the situation. Democracy describes a system of government by the whole population. Anarchy is a state of disorder due to absence or non-recognition of authority or other controlling systems. Change is to alter or replace something with something else, especially something of the same kind that is newer or better. Responsibility denotes the state of having a duty to deal with something. Awakening expounds an act of waking up from sleep. The Future explicates a time regarded as still to come.

One student when asked to use all these forgotten concepts in one sentence, came up with this classic phrase: In a democracy, anarchy is bound to perpetuate the vicious circle of shirking responsibility unless the stakeholders awaken and take responsibility of the future. Alas, she could not figure out how to bring ‘change’ in the sentence.