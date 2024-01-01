Monday, January 01, 2024
Three robbers injured, arrested after 'encounter' with police in Vehari

Web Desk
11:29 PM | January 01, 2024
Three suspected robbers were injured and arrested after a shootout with police here on Saturday.

Police were informed that six robbers were plundering cash and valuables from passersby after blocking a road in Luddan police jurisdiction.

The law enforcers reached the spot to arrest the outlaws. On seeing the police party, the robbers opened fire. Police retaliated effectively and silenced their guns.

After the skirmish, the law enforcers searched the area and found three robbers lying injured.

They were arrested with looted valuables, arms and two stolen bikes. The arrested outlaws told the police their three accomplices escaped.

Police have started their search and shifted the injured robbers to hospital.

Police claimed that the robbers were wanted in dozens of heinous crimes. Further investigation is under way.

