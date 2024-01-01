Unicef’s Urgency

The recent appeal by Unicef for $135.6 million to address critical humanitarian needs in Pakistan serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable populations. In 2024, Unicef aims to provide essential support to more than 5.5 million people in Pakistan, including 3.4 million children. This funding requirement takes into account the protracted nutrition emergency following the 2022 floods and the ongoing response to support Afghan populations in Pakistan.

The emphasis on climate change impacts, frequent floods, and the aftermath of the 2022 floods in Unicef’s appeal underscores the urgency of addressing Pakistan’s susceptibility to disasters. The country is highly susceptible to climate change, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations. The impacts of climate change are intensifying, leading to frequent floods and extreme weather events. In 2022, catastrophic floods affected 33 million people, half of whom were children, resulting in over 1,100 fatalities. A year later, many of the hardest-hit districts still struggle to access essential services.

Unicef’s call for multi-year and flexible funding aligns with the Grand Bargain commitments, emphasising the need for effective humanitarian action. This approach recognizes the multifaceted humanitarian needs faced by children and families in Pakistan. The ‘Grand Bargain’ is a unique agreement between major donors and humanitarian organisations aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian action. Without adequate and timely funding, Unicef and its partners risk being unable to address children’s needs for health services, nutrition support, prevention of school dropouts, and protection from violence, exploitation, and abuse. The appeal outlines specific goals, including providing safe water and sanitation to 1.3 million people, essential health and nutrition services for 5 million people, and enabling 18,000 children to access formal or non-formal education. With full funding, Unicef aims to reach 15 percent of children in critical need of life-saving humanitarian support in Pakistan.

It is crucial to recognize that without adequate and timely resources, Unicef and its partners may struggle to meet the essential needs of children, particularly in health services, nutrition, education, and protection. This appeal is a plea for global solidarity to ensure the well-being of those facing the harsh realities of humanitarian crises in Pakistan. As the impacts of climate change intensify, the international community must respond with urgency and generosity to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations and build resilience against future disasters.