US-leftover arms again surface in NW terror attack

ISLAMABAD - The use of American weapons has once again surfaced in a terror attack in North Waziristan by terrorists.
This evidence of the use of foreign weapons on Pakistani soil, originating from Afghanistan, has intensified the ongoing battle between the TTP and Pakistani military.
Over the past two decades, Pakistan’s Armed Forces have been combating terrorism linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), with clear indications that TTP militants possess arms supplied by the United States to the defunct Afghan National Army in Afghanistan which later surrendered before the Afghan Taliban.
The influx of weapons to the TTP by Afghan Taliban has significantly compromised regional security, particularly contributing to the rise of terrorism in Pakistan.
On December 29, an anti-terrorism operation was conducted in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists, including TTP commander Rahzeb Khuray.
Foreign arms, including M4 Carbines, AK-47s, and explosives, were seized from terrorists during the operation, underscoring the cross-border flow of weaponry to terrorists.
Previously, there have been instances of foreign made weapons being used in terrorist attacks within Pakistan, such as the Baloch Liberation Army’s assaults in February 2022.
Incidents on July 12, 2023, and September 6, 2023, witnessed the deployment of latest American weaponry by the TTP in the attacks on Zhob Garrison and Chitral, respectively.
On November 4, 2023 terrorists armed with foreign-made weapons, including RPG-7s, AK-74s, M-4s, and M-16/A4 rifles, targeted the Mianwali Air Base.
During a December 12, 2023 attack in Dera Ismail Khan, terrorists utilized night vision goggles and American rifles, indicating an alarming trend of advanced weaponry falling into the militants in Afghanistan and used against Pakistan.
The December 15, 2023 terror attack in Tank, KP, revealed terrorists in possession of new American weapons, further emphasizing the challenge of controlling the proliferation of foreign arms by Kabul.
In an attack on December 13, terrorists used M16/A2 rifles, HE grenades, and AK-47s, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and the elimination of five terrorists.
Customs and security forces intercepted a vehicle on December 13, at Pakistan-Afganistan border at Torkhum, bringing in large quantity of sophisticated American weapons from Afghanistan to Pakistan, including M4s, American rifles, and grenades. The use of recently acquired American weapons by the TTP and the smuggling of arms from Afghanistan to Pakistan raise significant concerns about the Afghan transitional government’s failure to prevent the misuse of American weapons on Pakistani territory.
The involvement of American-made weapons in TTP’s activities in Pakistan, as reported by Euro Asian Times, underscores the complexity of the situation.
The Pentagon had reported that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were supplied with a total of 427,300 military weapons, leaving approximately 300,000 unaccounted for during the chaotic withdrawal period in 2021.
The substantial increase in terrorism in the region over the past two years indicates a concerning misuse of the weapons provided by the US to Afghan security forces.
Between 2005 and August 2021, the US allocated $18.6 billion worth of equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Unfortunately, after the American withdrawal, these weapons have been indirectly aiding terrorist attacks across the Pakistani border.
These facts collectively raise questions about the Afghan regime’s role not only in arming the TTP but also in facilitating a secure path for other terrorist organizations operating in Afghanistan.