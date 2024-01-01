US-leftover arms again surface in NW terror attack

ISLAMABAD - The use of American weapons has once again sur­faced in a terror attack in North Waziristan by terrorists.

This evidence of the use of foreign weapons on Pakistani soil, originat­ing from Afghanistan, has intensified the ongoing battle between the TTP and Pakistani military.

Over the past two de­cades, Pakistan’s Armed Forces have been com­bating terrorism linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), with clear in­dications that TTP militants possess arms supplied by the United States to the defunct Af­ghan National Army in Afghanistan which later surrendered before the Afghan Taliban.

The influx of weapons to the TTP by Afghan Taliban has sig­nificantly compromised region­al security, particularly contrib­uting to the rise of terrorism in Pakistan.

On December 29, an anti-ter­rorism operation was conduct­ed in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists, including TTP commander Rahzeb Khuray.

Foreign arms, including M4 Carbines, AK-47s, and explo­sives, were seized from terror­ists during the operation, un­derscoring the cross-border flow of weaponry to terrorists.

Previously, there have been in­stances of foreign made weap­ons being used in terrorist at­tacks within Pakistan, such as the Baloch Liberation Army’s assaults in February 2022.

Incidents on July 12, 2023, and September 6, 2023, wit­nessed the deployment of latest American weaponry by the TTP in the attacks on Zhob Garrison and Chitral, respectively.

On November 4, 2023 terror­ists armed with foreign-made weapons, including RPG-7s, AK-74s, M-4s, and M-16/A4 rifles, targeted the Mianwali Air Base.

During a December 12, 2023 attack in Dera Ismail Khan, ter­rorists utilized night vision gog­gles and American rifles, in­dicating an alarming trend of advanced weaponry falling into the militants in Afghanistan and used against Pakistan.

The December 15, 2023 ter­ror attack in Tank, KP, revealed terrorists in possession of new American weapons, further em­phasizing the challenge of con­trolling the proliferation of for­eign arms by Kabul.

In an attack on December 13, terrorists used M16/A2 ri­fles, HE grenades, and AK-47s, resulting in the martyrdom of three police officers and the elimination of five terrorists.

Customs and security forces intercepted a vehicle on Decem­ber 13, at Pakistan-Afganistan border at Torkhum, bringing in large quantity of sophisticat­ed American weapons from Af­ghanistan to Pakistan, including M4s, American rifles, and gre­nades. The use of recently ac­quired American weapons by the TTP and the smuggling of arms from Afghanistan to Paki­stan raise significant concerns about the Afghan transitional government’s failure to prevent the misuse of American weap­ons on Pakistani territory.

The involvement of Ameri­can-made weapons in TTP’s ac­tivities in Pakistan, as reported by Euro Asian Times, under­scores the complexity of the situation.

The Pentagon had reported that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were sup­plied with a total of 427,300 military weapons, leaving ap­proximately 300,000 unac­counted for during the chaotic withdrawal period in 2021.

The substantial increase in terrorism in the region over the past two years indicates a con­cerning misuse of the weapons provided by the US to Afghan security forces.

Between 2005 and August 2021, the US allocated $18.6 bil­lion worth of equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Unfortunately, after the American withdraw­al, these weapons have been in­directly aiding terrorist attacks across the Pakistani border.

These facts collectively raise questions about the Afghan re­gime’s role not only in arming the TTP but also in facilitating a secure path for other terror­ist organizations operating in Afghanistan.