USAID strengthens partnership with Pakistan in 2023

ISLAMABAD - The United States and Pakistan intensified their partnership in 2023, with USAID playing a cen­tral role.

The bilateral Development Ob­jectives Assistance Agreement, a five-year commitment, saw the United States allocate $445.6 mil­lion in grants to support Paki­stan’s development goals.

The year began with a signif­icant commitment from USAID during the International Confer­ence in Geneva on Climate Resil­ience in Pakistan.

Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman pledged an addition­al $100 million to support cli­mate initiatives, supplementing the $215 million already provided for flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security. The US-Paki­stan Green Alliance initiative fur­ther bolstered efforts to prevent and mitigate future floods.

March witnessed a proac­tive response to malnutrition in flood-affected regions. USAID’s Building Healthy Families Ac­tivity (BHFA) secured 1.5 mil­lion Ready to Use Therapeutic Feeding sachets, providing a life­line for severely and moderately malnourished children. A $16.4 million investment and a $30 million health programming ini­tiative underscored the commit­ment to advancing healthcare, particularly in maternal and child health.

On International Women’s Day, the United States, in collaboration with the Higher Education Com­mission, awarded over 500 Mer­it and Need Based Scholarships, with 50% reserved for female stu­dents.

The milestone of inaugurat­ing the 100th school under the Sindh Basic Education Programme marked a significant step in en­hancing education for marginal­ised children. USAID’s campaign #ParhnaHaiMujhko aimed to em­power girls, featuring a public ser­vice message and two songs pro­moting awareness about girls’ education.

The mini-series “Sar-e-Rah” highlighted USAID’s commit­ment to gender equality, gaining recognition with over 120 mil­lion views across television and digital platforms. The drama se­ries, comprising six episodes, fo­cused on individuals confront­ing discrimination, amplifying the agency’s efforts to empow­er women across diverse back­grounds.

The Gomal Zam Project, $130 million collaboration, provided electricity to 20,000 homes and doubled agricultural production, showcasing the impact of US-Paki­stan collaboration. The ‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative, a $77.8 mil­lion investment, focused on en­hancing water systems and green infrastructure, contributing to cli­mate resilience and economic de­velopment.

USAID’s efforts in fostering col­laboration among diaspora en­tities were evident in multiple conferences, addressing econom­ic, humanitarian, and social chal­lenges. The Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) roadshow in Du­bai brought together internation­al investors, Pakistani firms, and partners to strengthen businesses and improve Pakistan’s economic structure.

In July 2023, the United States, in collaboration with Pakistan through USAID, embarked on a transformative endeavour known as ‘Recharge Pakistan,’ involving an investment of $77.8 million to bolster climate resilience.

This groundbreaking initiative concentrates on the enhancement of water systems and green infra­structure, representing the most substantial financial commitment ever made to Pakistan’s ecosys­tem-based strategy.

Managed by the Ministry of Cli­mate Change in Pakistan, the pro­ject is aimed at mitigating floods and droughts, promoting green policies, and fostering econom­ic development in key sectors and targeted positive impact on more than 7 million individuals across Pakistan.

As the year 2023’s accomplish­ments are contemplated, ‘Re­charge Pakistan’ emerges as a testament to the potency of inter­national collaboration in address­ing climate challenges. It symbol­ises the hope for a greener and more resilient Pakistan.