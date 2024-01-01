USAID strengthens partnership with Pakistan in 2023

ISLAMABAD - The United States and Pakistan intensified their partnership in 2023, with USAID playing a central role.
The bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement, a five-year commitment, saw the United States allocate $445.6 million in grants to support Pakistan’s development goals.
The year began with a significant commitment from USAID during the International Conference in Geneva on Climate Resilience in Pakistan.
Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman pledged an additional $100 million to support climate initiatives, supplementing the $215 million already provided for flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security. The US-Pakistan Green Alliance initiative further bolstered efforts to prevent and mitigate future floods.
March witnessed a proactive response to malnutrition in flood-affected regions. USAID’s Building Healthy Families Activity (BHFA) secured 1.5 million Ready to Use Therapeutic Feeding sachets, providing a lifeline for severely and moderately malnourished children. A $16.4 million investment and a $30 million health programming initiative underscored the commitment to advancing healthcare, particularly in maternal and child health.
On International Women’s Day, the United States, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, awarded over 500 Merit and Need Based Scholarships, with 50% reserved for female students.
The milestone of inaugurating the 100th school under the Sindh Basic Education Programme marked a significant step in enhancing education for marginalised children. USAID’s campaign #ParhnaHaiMujhko aimed to empower girls, featuring a public service message and two songs promoting awareness about girls’ education.
The mini-series “Sar-e-Rah” highlighted USAID’s commitment to gender equality, gaining recognition with over 120 million views across television and digital platforms. The drama series, comprising six episodes, focused on individuals confronting discrimination, amplifying the agency’s efforts to empower women across diverse backgrounds.
The Gomal Zam Project, $130 million collaboration, provided electricity to 20,000 homes and doubled agricultural production, showcasing the impact of US-Pakistan collaboration. The ‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative, a $77.8 million investment, focused on enhancing water systems and green infrastructure, contributing to climate resilience and economic development.
USAID’s efforts in fostering collaboration among diaspora entities were evident in multiple conferences, addressing economic, humanitarian, and social challenges. The Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) roadshow in Dubai brought together international investors, Pakistani firms, and partners to strengthen businesses and improve Pakistan’s economic structure.
In July 2023, the United States, in collaboration with Pakistan through USAID, embarked on a transformative endeavour known as ‘Recharge Pakistan,’ involving an investment of $77.8 million to bolster climate resilience.
This groundbreaking initiative concentrates on the enhancement of water systems and green infrastructure, representing the most substantial financial commitment ever made to Pakistan’s ecosystem-based strategy.
Managed by the Ministry of Climate Change in Pakistan, the project is aimed at mitigating floods and droughts, promoting green policies, and fostering economic development in key sectors and targeted positive impact on more than 7 million individuals across Pakistan.
As the year 2023’s accomplishments are contemplated, ‘Recharge Pakistan’ emerges as a testament to the potency of international collaboration in addressing climate challenges. It symbolises the hope for a greener and more resilient Pakistan.