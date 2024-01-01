World welcomes New Year with fireworks

AUCKLAND - New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illumi­nated the cloudy night sky and were accompa­nied by a laser light and animation show. Syd­ney hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks dis­play featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniver­sary of its famous Opera House. People in Gaza had little hope that 2024 will bring much relief af­ter 12 weeks of Israel’s war to eliminate Hamas. Denmark’s Queen Mar­grethe II used her annu­al New Year’s speech on Sunday to announce she will abdicate on Jan.