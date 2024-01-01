World welcomes New Year with fireworks

AUCKLAND - New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show. Sydney hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House. People in Gaza had little hope that 2024 will bring much relief after 12 weeks of Israel’s war to eliminate Hamas. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II used her annual New Year’s speech on Sunday to announce she will abdicate on Jan.