Monday, January 01, 2024
World welcomes New Year with fireworks

Agencies
January 01, 2024
International

AUCKLAND   -  New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illumi­nated the cloudy night sky and were accompa­nied by a laser light and animation show. Syd­ney hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks dis­play featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniver­sary of its famous Opera House. People in Gaza had little hope that 2024 will bring much relief af­ter 12 weeks of Israel’s war to eliminate Hamas. Denmark’s Queen Mar­grethe II used her annu­al New Year’s speech on Sunday to announce she will abdicate on Jan.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704069034.jpg

