Zardari’s optimism irks rivals

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s optimism to play a crucial role in formation of the next govern­ment is irking the rivals who be­lieve in their own victory.

With Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) sensing a win in the February 8 polls, the PPP supre­mo is not giving up - claiming a key role of the PPP after the elec­tions. Zardari argues that togeth­er with the smaller parties, the PPP will lead a coalition govern­ment. He has already predicted a split mandate with no party coming out as a clear winner.

Zardari stresses the inevita­bility of alliances, noting that no party could attain the necessary 172 seats in the National Assem­bly alone. His son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is actively campaigning nationwide, projecting his party as the solution to Pakistan’s chal­lenges. He is targeting the PML-N in his campaign, urging older politicians like Nawaz Sharif to step aside and allow the new generation to lead in the Feb­ruary 8 elections. Despite this, Zardari partially supports the PML-N’s approach, advocating for a conducive environment of mutual respect, hinting at poten­tial future alliances.

Zardari highlights differences in mindset within the PPP lead­ership, distinguishing between PPP and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). As the president of PPPP, Zardari asserts au­thority in ticket al­location for elec­tions, including issuing tickets for Bilawal. Reflect­ing on his previ­ous coalition ex­perience with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Zardari suggests Nawaz Sharif might not necessarily lead the alliance. He praises Shehbaz Sharif’s work ethic but mentions disagree­ments that impacted the nation.

The analysts do not see the PPP sweeping the polls but pre­dict a better show by the party in these polls. Zardari’s opti­mism may be a happy misun­derstanding but it has caused the rivals to take the PPP threat seriously. The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) shared that 28,626 candidates, includ­ing 3,139 women, have filed nominations for the February 8 general elections. The elections will cover 1,085 general and re­served seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

The breakdown includes 336 National Assembly (NA) seats, 226 general, and 70 reserved for women and non-Muslims. The pro­vincial assemblies comprise 593 general seats, 156 reserved for wom­en and minorities. Zardari emphasized the increased participation of women candidates, with 11% of the total candidates being women, a notable rise compared to previ­ous elections. Appeals against acceptance or rejection can be submitted by January 3, with de­cisions by January 10. The ECP will release the list of candidates on January 11, and withdrawals are allowed until January 12, just a day before electoral symbols are allotted on January 13.