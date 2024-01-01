Zardari’s optimism irks rivals

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s optimism to play a crucial role in formation of the next government is irking the rivals who believe in their own victory.
With Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) sensing a win in the February 8 polls, the PPP supremo is not giving up - claiming a key role of the PPP after the elections. Zardari argues that together with the smaller parties, the PPP will lead a coalition government. He has already predicted a split mandate with no party coming out as a clear winner.
Zardari stresses the inevitability of alliances, noting that no party could attain the necessary 172 seats in the National Assembly alone. His son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is actively campaigning nationwide, projecting his party as the solution to Pakistan’s challenges. He is targeting the PML-N in his campaign, urging older politicians like Nawaz Sharif to step aside and allow the new generation to lead in the February 8 elections. Despite this, Zardari partially supports the PML-N’s approach, advocating for a conducive environment of mutual respect, hinting at potential future alliances.
Zardari highlights differences in mindset within the PPP leadership, distinguishing between PPP and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). As the president of PPPP, Zardari asserts authority in ticket allocation for elections, including issuing tickets for Bilawal. Reflecting on his previous coalition experience with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Zardari suggests Nawaz Sharif might not necessarily lead the alliance. He praises Shehbaz Sharif’s work ethic but mentions disagreements that impacted the nation.
The analysts do not see the PPP sweeping the polls but predict a better show by the party in these polls. Zardari’s optimism may be a happy misunderstanding but it has caused the rivals to take the PPP threat seriously. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared that 28,626 candidates, including 3,139 women, have filed nominations for the February 8 general elections. The elections will cover 1,085 general and reserved seats of the national and provincial assemblies.
The breakdown includes 336 National Assembly (NA) seats, 226 general, and 70 reserved for women and non-Muslims. The provincial assemblies comprise 593 general seats, 156 reserved for women and minorities. Zardari emphasized the increased participation of women candidates, with 11% of the total candidates being women, a notable rise compared to previous elections. Appeals against acceptance or rejection can be submitted by January 3, with decisions by January 10. The ECP will release the list of candidates on January 11, and withdrawals are allowed until January 12, just a day before electoral symbols are allotted on January 13.