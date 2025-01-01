Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

2025 to witness four eclipses, with limited visibility in Pakistan

2025 to witness four eclipses, with limited visibility in Pakistan
Web Desk
6:20 PM | January 01, 2025
National

As the world enters 2025, the year is set to feature a total of four eclipses, including two solar and two lunar events, according to the Meteorological Department. The eclipses will vary in visibility across different regions, including Pakistan.

The first lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, starting at 8:57 AM. However, as it will take place during daylight hours, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The second lunar eclipse is scheduled for the night between September 7 and 8. This eclipse will be visible across Pakistan, as well as in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The first solar eclipse will take place on March 29 but will not be visible in Pakistan. The second solar eclipse, occurring between September 21 and 22, will also be invisible in Pakistan.

These eclipses showcase the diversity of astronomical phenomena expected in 2025, with varying visibility depending on the region.
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025