2025 to witness four eclipses, with limited visibility in Pakistan

As the world enters 2025, the year is set to feature a total of four eclipses, including two solar and two lunar events, according to the Meteorological Department. The eclipses will vary in visibility across different regions, including Pakistan.

The first lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, starting at 8:57 AM. However, as it will take place during daylight hours, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The second lunar eclipse is scheduled for the night between September 7 and 8. This eclipse will be visible across Pakistan, as well as in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The first solar eclipse will take place on March 29 but will not be visible in Pakistan. The second solar eclipse, occurring between September 21 and 22, will also be invisible in Pakistan.

These eclipses showcase the diversity of astronomical phenomena expected in 2025, with varying visibility depending on the region.



