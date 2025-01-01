Wednesday, January 01, 2025
233 sub-inspectors promoted as inspectors

Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Police has promoted 233 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors, according to an official notification on Tuesday. Among those promoted, two female officers have also been elevated to the Inspector rank. Out of the 233 promotions, 191 officers received unconditional promotions, while 42 were promoted on a conditional basis. The Departmental Promotion Committee reviewed a total of 345 Sub-Inspectors for the rank of Inspector. These promotions involve senior Sub-Inspectors from various ranges and districts across Sindh. However, 112 Sub-Inspectors were not considered for promotion due to pending disciplinary actions and other issues within the department.

Our Staff Reporter

