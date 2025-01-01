A Voice for the Voiceless

Silencing truth-tellers with Peca weakens the foundation of Pakistan’s democracy.

In an age where the internet should empower voices, Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) has become a tool for suppression. Originally designed to combat cybercrimes, Peca has taken a darker turn, transforming into an instrument to stifle dissent and curb freedom of expression. The government’s frequent use of laws or state powers to control media narratives and suppress criticism is well-known. The recent wave of arrests under this law has targeted journalists, social media users, and citizens who dared to speak out about the victims of state violence. Over 140 individuals have been accused of spreading “false narratives” under Peca—a vague and ambiguous term that opens the door to abuse of power.

What was once a shield against cybercrimes has become a weapon against those seeking justice. Time and again, authorities have disrupted internet services, blocked social media platforms, and even suspended mobile networks during protests or unrest, silencing dissent and controlling information flow.

Amidst this darkness, the silent victims—those who have suffered loss and had their pain erased from public discourse—must not be forgotten. They deserve justice, but fear and state control have drowned out their voices. Who will speak for them when even the media is silenced?

It is the moral duty of every citizen to demand transparency in a democratic state. The misuse of Peca infringes on both the right to free speech and the public’s right to know. When laws are used to suppress truth rather than uphold justice, the entire nation suffers. Pakistan must urgently reform Peca to ensure it protects citizens from online harm without violating their fundamental rights. The law must return to its original intent—safeguarding citizens, not silencing truth.

IQRA AIJAZ MAKHDOOM,

Haripur.