Advanced traffic signal system installed in Multan

MULTAN - In a significant move to enhance road safety and traffic management, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Multan and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) have installed an advanced traffic signal system at Eidgah Chowk on Tuesday. The modern signal system, built to international standards, was inaugurated by the Director General of MDA, with Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan .

According to Traffic police spokesman, the innovative project aims to revolutionize the city’s traffic management by introducing technology. The newly installed signals feature advanced lighting systems that project the colors red, green, and yellow directly onto the road surface. This unique feature not only improves visibility for drivers but also ensures greater compliance with traffic rules by illuminating the entire intersection according to the signal color.

Meanwhile, upgrades to the system include the installation of illuminated cat-eye lights on zebra crossings, which will be synchronized with the traffic signals. These lights will guide pedestrians by turning green during vehicle red signals and red during vehicle green signals. To further facilitate elderly and differently-abled individuals, emergency signal control buttons will also be installed, allowing them to safely cross the road.

SECURITY PLAN FINALIZED FOR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS

Multan police has devised an extensive and effective security plan to ensure law and order during New Year celebrations across the district.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, additional personnel have been deployed at key roads and intersections across the city to prevent any untoward incidents. According to police sources, more than 1,300 police officers will be on duty citywide, supported by vigilant patrol teams of the Elite Force, mobile units from police stations, Muhafiz Squad, and Dolphin Force. However, five police reserve forces in the police lines have been placed on high alert to respond to emergencies.

Special teams have been formed for a comprehensive crackdown on one-wheeling, with stringent actions planned against those involved in alcohol consumption, firing, fireworks or other unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) have been instructed to remain vigilant during New Year’s Eve and take immediate action against reckless driving or one-wheeling to ensure road safety.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and act as law-abiding individuals. He emphasized that celebrations should not involve illegal activities or create inconveniences for others. Parents were specifically advised to monitor their children closely during the festivities.

He further stated that any incidents of lawbreaking should be promptly reported to the police helpline 15 for immediate action. The CPO called on the public to support law enforcement in making New Year’s celebrations safe and peaceful for all.