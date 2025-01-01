Ailing Accountability

The state of healthcare governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) serves as a stark reminder of how systemic corruption and bureaucratic inertia cripple essential services. Recent revelations of corruption within the provincial health department, coupled with the glaring lack of action on investigations against officials, paint a bleak picture of accountability—or the absence thereof. This negligence is not just a bureaucratic lapse; it is a betrayal of public trust with far-reaching consequences.

The failure to act on corruption probes undermines the very foundations of the healthcare system. It breeds inefficiency, diverts resources, and erodes public confidence. Ultimately, it is the ordinary citizens—especially the economically vulnerable—who bear the brunt of this dysfunction. For them, a failing healthcare system is not an inconvenience; it is a matter of life and death. Healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental human right. A robust and equitable system should ensure access to quality healthcare for all, irrespective of one’s socio-economic standing. When the state shirks its responsibility to uphold this principle, it not only fails its citizens but also weakens the social contract that binds the nation together.

The current state of affairs in KP demands more than superficial fixes. It requires systemic reforms that prioritise transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Corruption must not only be exposed but dealt with decisively to deter future malfeasance. Public officials and institutions must be held to account, and those who misuse their authority should face the full force of the law.

The health department’s inaction is not just a localised issue; it reflects a broader culture of complacency and impunity. If healthcare is to become a right rather than a luxury, this culture must be dismantled—and the time to act is now.