Altaf Hussain Hali remembered on his 110th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Renowned poet, writer, critic, biographer, and national reformer Altaf Hussain Hali was remembered on his 110th death anniversary, observed on Tuesday. Altaf Hussain Hali was born in Panipat and obtained his early schooling there as well. He studied Arabic and Persian in Delhi and was mentored by two prominent poets, Ghalib and Shefta. He is also regarded as the forefather of current Urdu literature. “Muqaddama-i-Sher-o-Shairi”, “Madd-o-Jazar-e Islam”, “Tiryaaq-e Masmoom”, “Tabaqaat-ul Arz”, and biographies of Sir Syed, Ghalib, and Persian poet Sadi are among his significant works. Altaf Hussain Hali passed away on December 31, 1914.