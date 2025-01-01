Another Take at 1/11

Bangladesh is once again teetering on the edge of political uncertainty, a situation that evokes memories of the 1/11 political transition of 2007. Political analysts warn that authoritarian tendencies, economic stagnation, and political polarisation are pushing the country towards another crisis. However, there is also a growing argument that a new 1/11-style intervention could provide the reset necessary to restore stability and propel the nation towards reform. Could this model, with its focus on non-partisan leadership and systemic change, offer a viable pathway to safeguard Bangladesh’s democratic and economic future?

The interim government currently in power is grappling with mounting scepticism regarding its ability to organise credible elections. The BNP, one of the country’s main political forces, has demanded a clear election roadmap. Meanwhile, some groups have called for the prosecution of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before elections are held.

The law and order situation in the country is worsening with each passing day. Those who aspire to hold positions of power in the future are deeply involved in activities such as corruption, extortion, looting, and acts of terrorism. The judiciary has descended into chaos, fostering an atmosphere of lawlessness. This has enabled a specific group to wield undue influence over the judiciary, issuing arbitrary verdicts that have sown fear and destabilised society. The judiciary in Bangladesh, concentrated in the hands of a single faction, has been sowing fear and destabilising society through arbitrary rulings. Meanwhile, the nation’s administrative framework has languished in a state of inaction and uncertainty for the past five months.

The echoes of 2007 are hard to ignore. The 1/11 government emerged at a time when political unrest and mistrust had reached their peak. Its controversial “Minus Two Formula” — which sought to marginalise the country’s two dominant political leaders — sparked widespread debate. The reforms, though flawed, provided a brief period of stability and the hope of a more accountable system.

Today, Bangladesh finds itself in a similar predicament. These economic woes have exacerbated public dissatisfaction with the interim government, drawing parallels with the economic instability that marked the 1/11 period. At the same time, political polarisation has deepened, with the interim government’s relations with major political parties deteriorating rapidly.

The demand for systemic change is growing increasingly vocal. Civil society and parts of the media, drawing parallels to the reform-driven 1/11 era, are championing a governance model free from political entanglements. They contend that entrenched political interests are obstructing progress, asserting that only a temporary, non-partisan authority with significant influence can implement the reforms needed to drive meaningful change. However, critics caution against reviving the 1/11 model, warning that it risks repeating its past errors — chiefly by sidelining political stakeholders and embracing authoritarian tendencies.

Despite these concerns, proponents of a renewed 1/11 approach contend that it could serve as a corrective measure to address the deep-seated dysfunction in Bangladesh’s political and economic systems. A government focused on reform, rather than partisan interests, could help restore public confidence in democratic institutions. By sidelining vested interests and fostering neutrality, such a government could create an environment conducive to free and fair elections. Moreover, it could implement policies aimed at stabilising the economy, boosting investor confidence, and mitigating the current economic crisis.

Breaking the political deadlock would be another critical function of a non-partisan administration. The current environment of mistrust and polarisation has made constructive dialogue between political parties almost impossible. A strong temporary government could act as a mediator, creating the breathing room necessary for political actors to recalibrate and re-engage with the democratic process. This would require a commitment to inclusivity and transparency, ensuring that all stakeholders feel represented and respected.

However, any renewed attempt to implement a 1/11-style government must learn from the mistakes of the past. The 2007 administration faced significant backlash for its perceived overreach, particularly its efforts to consolidate power through the creation of a “King’s Party.” Establishing a clear and transparent timeline for elections is crucial to dispel fears of prolonged rule. The 1/11 government’s failure to provide such a timeline significantly eroded public trust. Any initiative must prioritise accountability and a firm commitment to returning power to the people while implementing essential reforms through a capable and patriotic leadership.

Another key lesson from 2007 is the importance of focusing on governance rather than consolidation. The emphasis should be on empowering democratic institutions and fostering a culture of accountability, rather than seeking to entrench the power of the interim administration. This would require a concerted effort to build trust with both political leaders and the general public, demonstrating that the government’s primary objective is the welfare of the nation.

Bangladesh faces a pivotal moment, with immense challenges ahead and significant risks associated with inaction. This may not be a call for military intervention or short-term authoritarian rule, but an appeal for a temporary, reform-focused administration that prioritises national welfare over partisan agendas.

In this critical period, rebuilding inspired by the principles of 1/11 offers a chance to break the ongoing political stalemate. Such an approach could pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future while upholding the nation’s democratic aspirations. Any intervention must be guided by a steadfast commitment to restoring trust, stability, and hope for a better tomorrow.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com