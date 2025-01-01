Attaullah Tarar congratulates Kashmir Journalists Forum leaders

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has extended his congratulations to the newly elected officeholders of the Kashmir Journalists Forum.

In a statement issued today, the Minister felicitated Irfan Saddozai and Maqsood Muntazir on their election as the President and Secretary of the forum, respectively.

Attaullah Tarar praised the Kashmir Journalists Forum for being a strong voice for the people of Kashmir. He acknowledged the forum's significant role in the Kashmir freedom movement and the politics of Azad Kashmir, emphasizing its effectiveness in highlighting public issues and advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Minister expressed hope that the forum would continue its efforts to raise awareness and address issues affecting the region.