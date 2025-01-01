Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bhitai Arts Council presented over 100 stage dramas in 2024

NEWS WIRE
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HYDERABAD  -  Keeping alive the tradition of presenting stage dramas, Bhitai Arts Council organised over 100 stage plays in 2024 on various topics. The Director Bhitai Arts Council Rafique Essani informed here on Tuesday that the year 2024 proved  lucky for BAC in which 100 stage plays were presented in different districts of Sindh and Balochistan which received big applause from the audience. He said that after presenting a successful stage drama in two provinces BAC was planning to present more stage plays in 2025 in mega cities of Punjab and KPK including Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in which Sindh artists will perform.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025