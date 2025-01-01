Bhitai Arts Council presented over 100 stage dramas in 2024

HYDERABAD - Keeping alive the tradition of presenting stage dramas, Bhitai Arts Council organised over 100 stage plays in 2024 on various topics. The Director Bhitai Arts Council Rafique Essani informed here on Tuesday that the year 2024 proved lucky for BAC in which 100 stage plays were presented in different districts of Sindh and Balochistan which received big applause from the audience. He said that after presenting a successful stage drama in two provinces BAC was planning to present more stage plays in 2025 in mega cities of Punjab and KPK including Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in which Sindh artists will perform.