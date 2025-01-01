Canals project a conspiracy to render Sindh barren, says CM Murad Ali Shah

THATTA - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the lining work at the Kalri Baghar feeder during his visit to Thatta on Tuesday. He announced that he has issued directives to accelerate the lining process and achieve timely results.

The project aims to address Karachi’s water scarcity challenge, with the city requiring 260 million gallons of water per day. “The Kalri Baghar feeder project will help meet this demand, and the World Bank has played a crucial role in its completion,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah during the media talk. He further said that the World Bank had been working on an augmentation project in Karachi and never wanted any deduction in the water share following which the capacity of KB feeder would be enhanced from 7800 cusecs to 9500 cusecs.

“The lining project would be completed by January 2026,” says CM. and further added that provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro had been supervising the project. Shah revealed that despite receiving less funding from the federal government this year, the provincial government has managed to complete 40% of the Kaleri Baghar Feeder project. Answering a query regarding the controversial six-canal scheme he said that the stance of the provincial government and the top brass leadership of Pakistan People’s Party was crystal clear.

He quoted the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto where he opposed the six-canal project. He further stated that the PPP government would oppose this project the way it opposed Kalabagh dam. “This project would turn Sindh barren”; Shah noted. During the media talk Chief Minister discouraged frequent use of the word “Interior Sindh” by media persons and urged to replace it with rural Sindh.

He expressed deep grief on the state of affairs being prevalent in Parachinar and said that on request of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sindh government had sent relief goods for the victims. He further said that the protest had ended at eight places in Karachi after successful talks with the protesters while negotiations continued to end the protest in the remaining four areas of Karachi. “We have never opposed peaceful protest and the Parachinar issue should be resolved peacefully”; CM proposed, adding that it was the responsibility to address the problems of people. He praised the Sindh government for launching bus services in main cities of Sindh and announced revival of SRTC bus service on Thatta-Hyderabad route. The journey of development would continue in the New Year Shah hoped and urged people of Sindh to strengthen the government by fulfilling their responsibilities with loyalty.