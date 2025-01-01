Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Chinese college strengthens Pak-China educational ties for youth

INP
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Yunnan Land and Resources Vocational College, China, in collaboration with the Punjab Vocational Training Coun¬cil (PVTC) of Pakistan, successful¬ly conducted five short-term voca¬tional training sessions.

There were over 400 attend¬ances at the China-Pakistan Re¬source and Environmental Inter¬national College, held in recent week. It was the part of the joint China-Pakistan dual-degree voca¬tional education programme, Chi¬na Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The training covered various key areas, including workplace et¬iquette, cross-border e-commerce, and financial management.  

The objective was to enhance the knowledge and skills of Pa¬kistani youth in specific fields, improving their career compet¬itiveness and cross-cultural com¬munication abilities.

