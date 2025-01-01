Clean the Ocean

Cleaning the ocean is not just our responsibility but a moral obligation. With determination, we must protect and restore this vital resource. The ocean plays a critical role in a country’s development, supporting trade through cargo and shipping while providing livelihoods for coastal communities.

Everyone should avoid polluting the ocean with plastic bags and other waste. This natural blessing, essential for marine life, must not be poisoned by human negligence. Participating in cleanup activities to remove trash from coastlines is a simple yet impactful step.

The ocean produces 50–85% of the world’s oxygen through phytoplankton and absorbs significant amounts of carbon dioxide, making it essential for life on Earth. Its seafood is a primary source of nutrition for millions. By reducing plastic pollution, we can protect marine ecosystems and ensure the ocean continues to benefit humanity.

I urge the government of Pakistan to implement strict measures for ocean cleanliness and establish organizations dedicated to safeguarding marine life. Let’s act now to preserve this invaluable resource for future generations.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Balochistan.