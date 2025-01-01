CM Bugti vows to defeat terrorism with national unity

Quetta - The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, praised the role of the Balochistan Police and the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) in the fight against terrorism during his address at the 17th Basic Passing-Out Parade of the ATF.

He emphasized the importance of national unity in combating terrorism and defeating the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He stated that terrorists, with the support of a neighbouring country’s intelligence agency, RAW, have been targeting innocent civilians, including teachers, lawyers, and educational institutions. However, he assured that through national unity, the enemy’s futile war would be brought to an end and their malicious intentions would be thwarted.

Rejecting the idea of speaking from a bulletproof dais, the Chief Minister said, “The day I provide bulletproof vehicles to all the martyrs, I will also speak from a bulletproof dais.” He made these comments during the ceremony held at the ATF Training Centre.

Bugti acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the Balochistan Police are working, noting that many brave officers and personnel have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. He emphasized that this struggle is not just the responsibility of the forces, but of the entire nation, and that all forms of terrorism must be condemned. He further committed to rooting out terrorists and bringing them to justice.

The Chief Minister also lauded the ATF and police personnel for their crucial role in maintaining law and order in the province. He assured them that their efforts have not been criticized, recognizing the force as being on the front lines of the fight against terrorism.

Bugti announced that the ATF Training School would be upgraded with modern thermal cameras, the building would undergo repairs, and new blocks would be named in honour of the martyrs. He expressed his deep respect for the martyrs, saying that their families would not be left alone, as the entire nation is responsible for caring for the loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country.

The Balochistan government has taken the responsibility of covering the educational expenses of the children of both security and civilian martyrs for the next 16 years, he added.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, also expressed his views at the ceremony, commending the officers and personnel of the Balochistan Police for their sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the public. He highlighted the ATF Training School’s role in providing modern training to its personnel to better combat the challenges of terrorism.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, the Chief Minister was saluted and inspected the parade. He awarded certificates and prizes to personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

Bugti also praised IG Police Balochistan and the Commandant of the ATF Training School for the successful conduct of the event, assuring them that the police’s needs would be addressed promptly. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Chief Minister was presented with a commemorative souvenir by the IG Police Balochistan.

Bugti reiterated that the families of martyrs would not be left alone, and their welfare would remain a priority. He also confirmed that the Balochistan government has taken responsibility for covering the educational expenses of the children of civilian martyrs for the next 16 years.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, also addressed the ceremony, highlighting the sacrifices of Balochistan Police officers and personnel in ensuring the safety of citizens. He emphasized that the ATF Training School is equipping personnel with advanced skills to better tackle the challenges of terrorism.

Upon arrival at the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the passing-out parade and distributed awards and certificates to officers who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training. He also expressed his gratitude to IG Police Balochistan and the Commandant of the ATF Training School for the successful conduct of the event, assuring them that the police’s needs would be addressed promptly.