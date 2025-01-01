CM Maryam orders foolproof security on new year’s eve

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to undertake strict security arrangements to ensure safety of the general public during the New Year celebrations. She directed to ensure foolproof security at public places, parks, shopping malls and other places. She directed that the police and administration should prevent all kinds of illegal activities with the cooperation of the general public and prompt action should be taken during occurrence of any suspicious activity. She asked the public to celebrate the New Year as a responsible citizen. She urged the public to avoid aerial firing and other untoward activities. She warned that strict crackdown will be launched against such elements who are found violating the law as well as endangering precious human lives. She said, “The public should prove themselves as a responsible citizen and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Action will be taken against those who fail to implement the SOPs with regard to drinking, buying and selling alcohol. The New Year should be started in a safe and peaceful environment. Punjab’s journey to development and prosperity will be further strengthened.” Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Turkish Consul General H.E. Durmesh Bastag had a meeting here on Tuesday as they discussed measures to promote cooperation in different fields including trade and tourism. “We are grateful to the People of Turkiye as they have always supported Pakistan in difficult times,” said the chief minister. She called Turkiye a great friend and brother of Pakistan , and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations. Madam chief minister told the Turkish diplomat that the Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors and a one-window operation for the Turkish business community will be made more active. Turkish Consul General H.E. Durmesh Bastag appreciated the public welfare projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and said,”Turkiye attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.”

He added,”We are ready to further expand cooperation with Punjab in various fields.”