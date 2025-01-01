Comprehensive security arrangements made for New Year celebrations: Bahawalpur DPO

Bahawalpur - On the direction of District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan, security arrangements regarding New Year’s Night have been completed, pickets will be established on the entrance and exit routes of the district, on which more than 700 police officers and personnel including SDPOs and SHOs will be deployed. Dolphin Squad, Guard Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and plainclothes officers will also perform their duties. Police spokesperson for DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said permission could not be given for one-wheeling, aerial firing, rioting and other law-breaking acts and any violation will be dealt with iron hands.

According to the details, in the light of the special orders of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, on the instructions of DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, fool-proof security arrangements have been made regarding the New Year celebrations. On the occasion of the New Year, SDPOs and Along with more than 700 police officers and personnel including SHOs, Traffic Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Guard Squad had been established at important places across the district and at entry and exit points. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan issued instructions in this regard and said that on the occasion of New Year’s night, operations under zero tolerance against one-wheeling, aerial firing, fireworks and firecrackers. Be implemented. The traffic police personnel should be alerted at important rush areas, squares and plazas and other important points and perform their duty and ensure the flow of traffic. SDPOs and SHOs should ensure the implementation of the security plan issued in all cases.

The DPO said actions should also be taken against those who produce and buy and sell poisoned alcohol. He said actions should be taken against those who use and buy and sell intoxicating substances, especially glass. He said action should also be taken against those who pulled out the silencers, the purpose of the security order is to keep the law and order situation under control. He said that legal action should be taken against those who are involved in one-wheeling and drunken robbery. A close watch should be kept on miscreants, saboteurs, extremist elements and terrorists, in case of any information about this.

Officers immediately go to the spot and take action.