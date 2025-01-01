Concealing data, Punjab Police claim cut in crime rate

LAHORE - Without showing actual data of crime incidents reported by police during 2024, the Punjab Police spokesman claimed that the incidents of violent crimes dropped in the last year as compared to 2023. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman did not share the number of total cases registered by the police during the previous year or any other details related to incidents of dacoities, armed robberies, house and shop robberies, vehicle snatching, motorcycle theft and dacoity-cum-murder. Most interestingly, the spokesperson claimed that “the registered cases of robbery in 2024 showed a 25% decrease, and robbery cases were down by 9%.” He went on to says, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released its report for 2024, which shows a significant decrease in crime-related calls to the Emergency Helpline 15. According to the report, in 2024, property crime related calls to Police Helpline 15 decreased by 13% compared to the previous year. The Punjab Police Spokesperson claimed that robbery calls to 15 decreased by 14% from January to December 2024 as compared to last year. Calls regarding car thefts dropped by 19%, while there was a 23% reduction in calls related to car thefts and a 19% reduction in motorcycle theft calls during the same period. Calls related to other vehicle thefts also decreased by 21% compared to last year. Calls regarding motorcycle and car thefts dropped by 14%, while car snatching calls decreased by 15%. The registered cases of robbery in 2024 showed a 25% decrease, and robbery cases were down by 9%. Registered cases of vehicle and motorcycle snatching decreased by 3%, while theft cases dropped by 13%. Punjab Police Spokesperson added that under the Punjab Safe Cities Authority system, FIRs are registered based on verified complaints received from crime calls. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the reduction in crime-related calls, particularly in serious incidents and street crime, reflects the improvement in Punjab Police’s performance. He further said that free crime registration is being ensured in all police stations across the city. The primary focus of Punjab Police remains the protection of citizens’ lives and properties and the suppression of criminals.