Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 2024

NEWS WIRE
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  - The Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan has issued its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting significant achievements in child welfare . According to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) spokesperson, 590 children were taken into protective custody during the year as part of ongoing rescue operations and awareness campaigns.These children included beggars, runaway minors, missing individuals, abandoned newborns, and those left homeless or vulnerable. He added during this year 596 kids were successfully reunited with their families which includes six children rescued last year after undergoing necessary legal and procedural protocols .He maintained that the bureau continues to provide shelter to over 60 orphaned and homeless children, offering them safe housing, nutritious meals, and educational opportunities.

As part of its efforts, the bureau conducted extensive public awareness campaigns, distributing informational pamphlets to educate citizens on child protection issues.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

The spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and report cases of child beggars, abandoned newborns, runaways, or victims of abuse by contacting the Child Helpline 1121, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025