DEC chairs meeting of District Voter Education Committee

HYDERABAD - District Election Commissioner (DEC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yousuf Majidano chaired a meeting of District Voter Education Committee here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the DEC said that an art exhibition would be organized in the district to provide information to the young generation, especially students, about the importance of voting, use of votes on election day and election materials. He said that students would be confident enough to prepare election materials through art. He said that shields and cash prizes would be awarded to students securing prominent positions in the art exhibition. During the meeting, the members of the Voter Education Committee presented their suggestions regarding the importance of voting and the art exhibition and assured the DEC of extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

Regional Incharge NADRA Rafique Ahmed Buller, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Deputy Director Social Welfare Manzoor Mallah, Child Protection Officer Asif Khattak, Taluka Education Officer Shabana Naz Siddiqui, Farhana Naz Siddiqui, Asad Ali Memon, Shahnaz Lakho, Javed Ahmed Mallah, Masroor Memon and other committee members attended the meeting.