DIG Islamabad devises foolproof security plan for New Year’s Eve

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday highlighted strict security measures for New Year’s Eve across all areas of the capital, stressing the use of Safe City cameras and drones, along with a strong police presence, to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration. A public relation officer told APP that more than 3,000 policemen would be deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep a vigilant eye during the celebrations on New Year night. DIG Syed Ali Raza issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centers, and main markets for the safety of the public on the eve of New Year Night. DIG Raza directed all police officials to ensure special deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main markets for the safety of the public during the night. All zonal police officers have been directed to remain present in their respective areas to keep foolproof security arrangements, while special traffic teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic police officials will also coordinate with the operational police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion. Additionally, all the activities in the city would be monitored through Safe City and drone cameras. DIG Raza has appealed to the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens. DIG emphasized that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.