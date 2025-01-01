Effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad ordered

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed FDA officers to conduct a result-oriented crackdown against illegal housing schemes. Reviewing FDA performance during a meeting, she said that entire administrative, legal and logistical support would be provided to the FDA for crackdown against illicit housing colonies. She directed a comprehensive action plan and said that a list of illegal housing schemes should be prepared so that tangible steps could be taken for achieving 100 percent results of the crackdown. She said that the list of illicit housing colonies should be sent to the deputy commissioner who would provide necessary administrative and legal support including police, assistant commissioners and required machinery. She stressed the need for adopting a coordinated strategy by the FDA, PHA, district administration and other relevant institutions and said that rights of the people and their investments would be protected at all costs. She said that the chronic issue of illegal housing schemes should be eliminated completely and no influence should be brought into consideration in this regard. She also reviewed budget targets and recovery of the FDA.

She appreciated the auction of plots and said that comprehensive measures should be taken with new requirements for financial stability. In this regard, comprehensive marketing should be done to attract local as well as national and international investors. She also stressed the need for speedy completion of the under-construction building of DPS in FDA City and said that there should be no delay in the completion of Central Park. Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir assured the FDA officers of full support of the district administration and said that the mission of eliminating the serious problems of illegal housing schemes would be made successful.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary gave a briefing on the financial affairs of FDA, recovery campaign, actions against illegal housing schemes, development projects, new urban development initiatives, future plans and some other issues.

He also informed about the details of the operations against illegal housing schemes, dues received from the operation against illegal commercialization, plots sold in auction, urban welfare projects in the lower part of the bridges of Nishatabad Bridge and Jhall Chowk, the extension of the sports complex, the latest status of the metro bus service project, the proposed development projects for the year 2024-25 and other measures.

He also highlighted some issues faced by FDA and assured to further improve the FDA performance as per public expectations.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present in the meeting.