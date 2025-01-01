Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Five criminal gangs busted

NEWS WIRE
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Multan Police’s Cantonment Circle busted five criminal gangs involved in robberies, thefts and vehicle snatching.  The police have also recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs. 3.9 million, including 31 motorcycles, six mobile phones and cash over Rs. 300,000 by tracing 52 cases during the crackdown. According to police sources, the operation was carried out under the directives of CPO Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, with supervision by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed. SDPO Cantonment Hilar Khan Chandio. The special police team while using modern technology and professional expertise, successfully apprehended the suspects and recovered stolen goods. The CPO lauded the team’s achievement which underscores the commitment and effectiveness of Multan Police in maintaining law and order and protecting citizens’ property.

