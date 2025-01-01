Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Four booked for attacking officer

Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Police have named four accused in an FIR on charge of attacking a serving government officer in a dispute during traffic jam at Kinwan Chowk, police said on Tuesday. According to police sources, the incident took place at Kinwan Chowk where armed accused opened fire on government officer Ali Waqas when he along with his brother Talha were driving though the crowded city road. A car behind them signaled to give way but the officers could not yield immediately due to congestion, which enraged the occupants of the trailing vehicle.

The suspects, Sajan and Zeeshan s/o Mumtaz Dasti and Ismail and Ibrahim, sons of Ashiq Hussain allegedly intercepted government officer’s car, after overtaking it and engaged in a physical altercation besides firing gunshots with intent to kill, according to the FIR.  The attackers also reportedly snatched  Rs 30,000 from the officer before fleeing the scene.

City police have registered the case against the accused, however, they were currently on interim bail and the investigations were ongoing, police confirmed.

Two officials from CIA staff of district Layyah on Tuesday thwarted the daring daylight robbery attempt near Kalma Chowk. As per detail shared by the police,the officials Mujahid Ali and Irshad Ali intervened when armed robbers attempted to snatch motorbike from the two sons of the local,Niaz Ahmad. It prompted the assailants to open fire on the robbers who remained unhurt fortunately as bullets missed the target.

The robbers fled the scene while resorting to aerial firing,creating panic in the area. Speaking to the media,the Incharge of the CIA unit stated that a search operation for the suspects was underway and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

