Gandapur says restoring peace in KP his responsibility

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday stated that restoring peace and security in the province was his responsibility and he would ensure its implementation. Speaking about the long-standing issue of peace in the Kurram region, Gandapur emphasised that the problem had persisted for over 50 years but assured that it was close to being resolved. “I will personally ensure its resolution,” he added. Gandapur remarked, “Those who lack public support cannot approach the people. We have the public support, and we will continue to work for their welfare.” The chief minister also highlighted importance of economic performance, stating, “The performance of any government is visible in its economy.” Gandapur proudly mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had increased its revenue by more than 24 percent. “If anyone claims to have improved their economy, they should show the results,” he said. He pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had acknowledged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for meeting its targets. “We have collected Rs103 billion above our targets,” Gandapur added by claiming that the federal government and Punjab were facing significant economic deficits, with Punjab in a 150 billion rupee shortfall. Gandapur also urged the public to refrain from celebratory firing during the New Year festivities. “I cannot celebrate because my leader Imran Khan and workers are in jail,” Gandapur said, referring to the political situation in the country. He concluded with a bold statement: “In 2025, either this government will remain in power or we will take charge.”