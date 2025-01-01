Gandapur, Suddle discuss matters related to rights of religious minorities

Peshawar - Chairman of the One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the rights of religious minorities in the province.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister made significant announcements for the welfare of minority communities in the province. These included special training for children from minority communities at the provincial government’s Service Training Institute to prepare them for competitive exams, the provision of solar systems for places of worship belonging to minorities, and scholarships worth Rs. 100 million for minority students. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the police authorities to establish a special force for the protection of minority leaders and to ensure foolproof security for their places of worship.

Gandapur directed the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of the 5% job quota and the 2% quota reserved for minorities in educational institutions. The Chief Minister stated that protecting the rights and ensuring the welfare of minorities in the province are key priorities of the provincial government’s agenda, and steps are being taken on a priority basis in this regard. He emphasized that protecting minorities’ rights and providing them with equal opportunities in all sectors is part of PTI’s manifesto. “Minorities have always played a significant role in the development of the province and in promoting interfaith harmony,” he remarked, adding that the provincial government highly values their role and contributions in this regard.

The Secretary of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other relevant officials were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributed 500 motorcycles among the field staff of the Agriculture Department under the Food Security Support Project and inaugurated plants for olive oil extraction. The event, held at the Directorate of Agriculture Extension, was attended by the Chief Minister as the chief guest. Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Maj (R) Sajjad Barakwal, other provincial cabinet members, MPAs, and officials from the Agriculture Department were also present. During the event, the Chief Minister inspected various agricultural stalls set up by the department.

In his address, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the abundant natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the agriculture sector. He lamented the lack of serious efforts in the past to harness these resources effectively. “By utilizing these resources, we can make the province and the country economically self-reliant,” he said. He reiterated the vision of the party’s founding chairman, stating, “A nation in debt can never achieve greatness.”

The Chief Minister outlined the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing the agricultural sector and aligning it with contemporary needs.

He noted that the government is investing heavily in sectors with high potential, resulting in a 44% increase in the province’s revenue, with plans to double this growth. In the current fiscal year, the agriculture sector budget has been increased by 54%, with ongoing and new projects aimed at enhancing the sector.

He stated that key initiatives by his government in the agriculture sector include the conservation of water resources and the irrigation of barren lands through various projects, such as the CRBC project and the construction of small dams. He added that these efforts are expected to irrigate millions of acres of barren land, contributing significantly to the country’s food security.

“To increase per-acre yield, modern farming techniques are being introduced, with a focus on achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural production and boosting exports to earn foreign exchange,” he concluded.

Provincial Minister Sajjad Barakwal also addressed the gathering, highlighting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Security Support Project. Initiated with financial support from the Asian Development Bank and Japan, the $88 million, five-year project aims to improve food security in the province.

The project focuses on agricultural development in flood-affected districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, and Upper Dir.

It will also promote climate-resilient agriculture, provide certified seeds and fertilizers to 450,000 farmers, and encourage vertical farming to increase vegetable production.

Similarly, the project will develop a centralized database of farmers, establish IT-based systems for pest control and crop monitoring, and provide training in kitchen gardening and food processing to 28,000 women. The provision of kits for seed cleaning, storage, and chemical safety is also part of the project’s objectives.