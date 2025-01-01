Glacier melting, a serious threat to Pakistan!

ISLAMABAD - Since Pakistan is on the world’s ra­dar for climate disasters, the glacier melting is posing a severe threat to the country’s environment, econ­omy, and population with impacts anticipated in the next 3-5 years.

With the climate change effects, the glaciers in the Himalayan, Kar­akoram and Hindu Kush ranges are melting 65 percent faster than be­fore, putting nearly two million people at risk of Glacial Lake Out­burst Floods (GLOFs)

Pakistan has approximately 15,000 square kilometres of gla­ciated terrain, hosting the largest concentration of glaciers outside the polar regions, with an esti­mated 7,000 glaciers primarily lo­cated in the northern regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, said Dr Muqarrab Ali, De­partment of Climate Change & En­vironmental Sciences, sharing the severe threat of glaciers’ melting.

Dominated by the towering peaks of the Karakoram, Hindukush, and Himalayan mountain ranges, this area includes some of the world’s largest glaciers, such as the Siachen, Biafo, and Baltoro glaciers. “The glaciers melting jeopardizing water supply, as these glaciers feed the In­dus River, vital for agriculture and millions of livelihoods,” sharing the current and future scenario.

About the worst impact, the en­vironmental scientists claimed these massive ice reserves hold vast quantities of freshwater, mak­ing them a critical resource for sus­taining Pakistan’s river systems, particularly the Indus River, which supports millions of people and forms the backbone of the coun­try’s agriculture and water supply. However, these glaciers are retreat­ing rapidly due to the accelerating impacts of climate change, threat­ening water security, agricultur­al productivity, and the ecological balance in some of the most vul­nerable regions of the country.

Even the government’s research on ‘scaling-up of Glacial Lake Out­burst Flood (GLOF) risk reduc­tion in Northern Pakistan’ alarmed that glaciers in Pakistan’s north­ern mountain ranges (the Hindu Kush, Himalayas and Karakorum) are melting rapidly and a total of 3,044 glacial lakes have developed in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and KP.

“Of these, 33 glacial lakes have been assessed to be prone to haz­ardous glacial lake outburst flood­ing (GLOF). It says, “Over 7.1 mil­lion people in GB and KP are vulnerable; in these areas, 26.7 percent and 22 percent of the pop­ulation, respectively, are below the poverty line.”

About glacier melting speed and statistics, Dr Muqarrab Ali said the rate of glacier retreat in Pakistan has increased significantly over the last few decades. Quoting the stud­ies conducted by the Pakistan Me­teorological Department (PMD, he said that glaciers in the Karakoram and surrounding ranges are melting at an average rate of 10 meters per year, though some glaciers in more vulnerable areas are retreating much faster. This rate has doubled in the past 50 years due to global warming, with glaciers in some regions losing up to 2 kilometres of their mass in just a few decades.

Likewise the Siachen Glacier, one of the largest glaciers in the region and the world’s second-longest non-polar glacier, has been shrinking at a rate of around 50 to 60 meters per year in recent decades. This is a significant change when compared to the rate of retreat seen in the past.

Glacier retreat is not uniform across Pakistan, he said, as the Kar­akoram Range glaciers like the Bia­fo Glacier are retreating at rates of 30 meters per year in certain sec­tions. In the Himalayan Range, gla­ciers like the Ratti Gali Glacier in Azad Kashmir have shown retreat rates of up to 15 meters per year.

Sharing the consequences of gla­cier melting due to climate change, a research scholar on environmen­tal issues, Hamna Iftikhar said that the rapid melting of glaciers in Pa­kistan has severe consequenc­es for its people and ecosystems. One major threat is glacial lake out­burst floods (GLOFs), where melt­ing glaciers form unstable lakes that can breach and cause devas­tating floods, as seen in the 2010 flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Other environmentalists believed that the loss exacerbates water scarcity, especially during summer. The disappearance of glaciers dis­rupts ecosystems reliant on glacial streams, destabilizes mountainous terrain, and increases risks of land­slides and soil erosion.

Climate change is the main driv­er behind the accelerating glacier melt in Pakistan. Rising temper­atures, erratic weather patterns, and the reduction in snowfall dur­ing winters are all contributing to the phenomenon.

Coordinator to the Prime Min­ister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, while talking to The Nation, said that the present gov­ernment is not only raising its voice but also taking practical measures on the glacier melting challenge.

“Since glacier melting is not only the issue of our country (Pakistan), measures are being taken involving the international community,” she said, mentioning that this matter was thoroughly discussed in COP29.

According to a report by the In­tergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), temperatures in the region have increased by approx­imately 1.5°C to 2°C over the past century, and projections suggest that the temperature could rise by anoth­er 2°C by the end of the 21st century.

The impact of these changes is compounded by the unpredictabil­ity of monsoon rains and the ris­ing frequency of extreme weath­er events, such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall, and droughts. These changes are further destabilizing the region’s delicate ecosystems and worsening the country’s vul­nerability to water scarcity.

Some steps have been taken to prepare for the impending crisis, including:

The National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) has been working on improving early warn­ing systems to mitigate the risks posed by GLOFs. The environmen­talists having understanding on cli­mate change believed that though Pakistan has started to recognize the severity of the glacier melt and its consequences, a more robust re­sponse is essential, including in­vestment in sustainable water management, and climate change mitigation efforts to reduce the im­pact of glacier loss effectively.