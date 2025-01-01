Governor urges political parties to demonstrate maturity

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has urged all political parties to demonstrate political maturity, stressing that their actions should prioritize the well-being of the people and contribute to serving the public in the most effective manner. Addressing a reception at the residence of senior PPP leader Chaudhry Ikram Kamboh here on Tuesday, he said talks between the government and PTI was need of the hour. A large number of party officials and party workers including senior PPP leader Azizur Rahman Chan were present in the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed his gratitude to the senior leader of the People’s Party for inviting him to the reception. He praised their enthusiasm and passion, urging them to support the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the upcoming elections, believing that he has the potential to lead the country out of its challenges. He said that there is no leadership currently advocating for the people, noting that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto fought for the rights of farmers and laborers, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto returned to the country during challenging times to serve the nation.

The Governor said that on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khapay” and saved the country from anarchy at that critical moment. Doors of the Governor’s house are open for the people. He said that PPP believes in politics of service and always works for the welfare of the people. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that despite facing difficulties, our leadership made sacrifices for the solidarity of the country. He said that the solution to the problems of Pakistan lies only with Bilawal Bhutto. Meanwhile, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest,besides ways to expanding bilateral relations in the economic sector during a meeting at the Governor’s House here. Governor Punjab apprised the UAE ambassador of the difficulties faced by Pakistanis, especially students, in obtaining UAE visa. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and the UAE had deep brotherly relations, adding that Pakistan wants to take relations between both countries to greater heights.

He said development of the economy was top priority of the government and, therefore, the government was providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He maintained UAE companies can invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistanis consider UAE their second home due to their common religion and culture. He highlighted that Pakistan values UAE government’s cooperation in health, education and other sectors,adding that there should be more exchanges of delegations in the trade sector between the two countries.

UAE envoy Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that there were vast possibilities of cooperation with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector. UAE embassy was working on resolving issues regarding visas”,he remarked.