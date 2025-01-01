Govt introduces ‘Short Hajj’ spanning 20 to 25 days, receives 81,075 applications

ISLAMABAD - As of now 81,075 applications have been received with the gov¬ernment introducing ‘Short Hajj’ spanning 20 to 25 days.

The information was shared with the Senate Standing Com¬mittee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony on Tuesday. Chaired by Senator Atta-ur-Re¬hman, the committee discussed the Hajj Policy for 2025. Offi¬cials apprised that a Hajj quota of 179,000 has been allocated for the year 2025, which has been divided equally between the government and the private sector, including 50,000 sponsorship seats for the government and 30,000 for the private sector. As of now, the gov¬ernment has received 81,075 ap¬plications.

The government has also intro¬duced a ‘Short Hajj’ spanning 20 to 25 days. However, private or¬ganisations are allowed to take no fewer than 2,000 Hujjaj. Ad¬ditionally, the ministry has intro¬duced a test for ‘Muwayeen’ to examine their ability, with a con¬dition of one Muwaen for every 100 Hujjaj. Moreover, the Saudi government has directed that a boy aged below 12 years is not al¬lowed to perform Hajj.

While discussing the concerns of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP), the officials in¬formed that the government has introduced a cluster system com¬prising 40 to 45 private organ¬izations to fulfil the Saudi gov¬ernment’s requirement of 2,000 Hujjaj for private organizations. The government has also intro¬duced a Service Provider Agree¬ment, but the HOAP has acquired a stay order from the Sindh High Court against it. The committee di¬rected the HOAP to vacate the stay order and comply with the Service Provider Agreement within the next 48 hours.

Furthermore, the committee took up the matter of the mosque constructed by the CDA located in Park Enclave. Additional Depu¬ty Commissioner Maheen Baloch stated that the mosque should be handed over to Auqaf Manage¬ment so that the Waqf Manag¬er could be appointed as per the law. The residents, who have been managing the mosque for the last 10 months as per CDA’s directions, pleaded that the Waqf Manager should be appointed from among the society’s residents.

The com-mittee recommended that the Waqf Manager should be appoint¬ed among the residents. Additionally, the committee was briefed on the death of a 14-year-old Hindu boy during the 555th Birth rituals of Baba Guru Nanak. The officials stated that the inci¬dent occurred due to poor man¬agement; however, the ministry is investigating the matter, and the alleged individuals will be penal¬ised as per the law. The commit¬tee recommended that compen¬sation of Rs2.5 million each be given to the aggrieved family by the Evacuee Trust Board and Pa¬kistan Sikh Gurdwara Parband¬hak Committee (PSGPC), and the report of the findings be submit¬ted within three weeks. In attend¬ance were Senators Husna Bano, Afnan Ullah Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Gurdeep Singh, Danesh Ku¬mar, Secretary for Religious Af¬fairs Zulfiquar Haider and In¬ter-faith Harmony and other senior officials from the relevant departments.