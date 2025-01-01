Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Heavy rainstorms add to misery of displaced civilians in war-torn Gaza: UN agency
8:53 AM | January 01, 2025
Heavy rainstorms are adding to the misery of displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza as Israel continues its deadly military onslaught on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

“Displaced people, already living through the unlivable due to the war, are now battling heavy rainstorms,” UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency said the rains have flooded over 100 tents sheltering displaced civilians and caused extensive damage in the southern city of Khan Younis.

⁠”Around 500 families still live along the Gaza shoreline,” it added.

“More and regular humanitarian assistance must come into Gaza to help people stay warm this winter.”

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

