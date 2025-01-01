How Pakistani-origin teen CEO built seven figure AI company in US

In a crowded AI landscape, a Pakistani-born founder is catching attention for solving a surprisingly overlooked problem. Asad was 19 when he founded LTV.ai with Canadian co-founder Kevin Kai, aiming to fix how e-commerce brands communicate with their customers. Just a year later, their client list includes major US retailers like Sur La Table, Backcountry, Beginning Boutique, Cuyana, and more.

The startup has also attracted seven figures in investment from some of retail and tech's biggest names, including Afterpay founder Nick Molnar, Honey founder George Ruan, and CSC Generation founder Justin Yoshimura.

The problem LTV.ai tackles is deceptively simple: despite all the talk of personalization, most e-commerce companies still send basically the same messages to all their customers. "Every brand is sending generic marketing emails with maybe some basic segmentation," Asad explains. "We're changing that by having AI create truly individual conversations based on things like location, past purchases, and customer feedback."

This approach is delivering real results. Clients using LTV.ai's AI-driven email and SMS marketing are seeing 13-22% increases in sales through these channels. It's a significant improvement in an industry where marketing performance has been declining year over year.

The impact goes beyond just better emails. Marketing teams currently spend massive resources—"hundreds of thousands of dollars and teams of 5+ people," according to Asad—to build campaigns that only resonate with about 10-20% of their audience. Meanwhile, customer acquisition costs keep rising while lifetime value falls. This combination of factors has made brands eager to try something new, especially when it shows clear revenue impact, and Asad’s company is benefitting massively from this.

Getting major retailers to trust a 19-year-old's company wasn't easy. Asad took an analytical approach, spending four months perfecting their outreach strategy. "I basically lived in a room for 16 hours a day, testing different approaches until we figured it out," he says. The result? A 2.5-3% booking rate for cold emails—a number that gets attention in B2B sales.

The strategy worked. Today, LTV.ai's client roster includes major names like:

The company has also attracted investment from prominent tech figures and venture capital firms, including:

Asiff Hirji (President of Figure / Moonpay)

George Eberstadt (Founder of TurnTo)

Protagonist

OVO Fund

The momentum is building. After raising seven figures in investment in 2023 and building the company entirely remotely, LTV.ai is now closing its larger Series A round and moving its operations to Austin. Under Asad's leadership as Head of Growth, the company doubled month-over-month from July through December 2024. They're actively hiring across all departments to keep up with demand.

While Asad can't name names yet, he mentions that some of the largest retailers in the world—"brands everyone would recognize"—are set to adopt LTV.ai through early 2025 and beyond. The vision is ambitious but clear: become the main way brands communicate with their customers.

"We want to replace complicated marketing systems with something simpler—a couple of decision-makers working with an AI co-pilot that can write copy, spot opportunities, automatically suggest segments, and maximize revenue by holding one long continuous conversation with each individual," says Asad. It's a vision that's already turning heads in retail tech, and at just 20, he's just getting started.