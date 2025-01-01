Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Impact of Artificial Intelligence

January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Artificial intelligence has profoundly impacted various aspects of our lives. It automates tasks and improves efficiency in industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, enabling businesses to operate smoothly while saving time and resources. However, AI also brings negative consequences. Excessive reliance on AI tools can lead to distractions and diminished focus on essential activities.

In education, students may depend too heavily on AI for answers, undermining their motivation to learn deeply. This overreliance risks creating a generation ill-prepared for future challenges. While AI offers remarkable benefits, it is crucial to recognize and address its downsides. Striking a balance between leveraging AI’s advantages and fostering human engagement in learning and development is vital for a positive impact on our daily lives.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.

Ailing Accountability

