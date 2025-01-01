K-Electric cracks down on power theft in Karachi, removes illegal connections

K-Electric (KE) has continued its efforts to combat power theft and non-payment of bills in Karachi, conducting a significant operation in Malir with the help of law enforcement agencies. The operation led to the removal of over 150 illegal electricity connections, known as "kunda," weighing a total of 1,280 kilograms from KE’s infrastructure.

These illegal connections were found to be stealing approximately 110,000 units of electricity each month. An FIR was filed against individuals involved in operating the kunda network in the area.

K-Electric emphasized that such operations are part of its broader strategy to reduce electricity loss due to theft and improve safety for residents by eliminating hazardous illegal connections. The power utility urged customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments, stressing that these actions are essential for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply throughout the city.

In related news, K-Electric was recently fined Rs 4.81 million by a local court in connection with the electrocution death of an 8-year-old child, Azhan, in 2017. The court found the company guilty of negligence for failing to implement proper safety measures. K-Electric was ordered to compensate Azhan's family for their loss.