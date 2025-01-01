Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Karachi police chief orders strict measures to curb aerial firing on New Year’s eve

Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss law and order, aerial firing prevention, and traffic management ahead of the New Year celebrations. According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police, during the meeting, the Karachi Police chief directed officers to intensify patrolling in their respective areas to prevent incidents of aerial firing. He emphasized the need for monitoring suspicious individuals and taking immediate action against violators. “Those involved in aerial firing will face attempted murder charges, and their weapon licenses will be revoked immediately,” Javed Alam Odho said. The spokesperson also highlighted that a special traffic plan has been formulated to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festivities. Additional personnel will be deployed at key roads, intersections, and event venues to avoid any disruptions. The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including DIGP - CIA, DIGP - Traffic Karachi, and Zonal DIGPs.

Staff Reporter

