Kundi calls for speedy progress in KP

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday called for speedy progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Governor held a meeting with Member National Highways Authority (North Zone), Amjad Ali Khan here to discuss the progress and development of road infrastructure projects in the province.

The meeting focused on various ongoing and proposed NHA projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including measures to improve road infrastructure and expedite the completion of key initiatives.

The NHA Member sought the Governor’s assistance in resolving funding issues and federal matters related to ongoing projects in the province.

Detailed updates were provided on several critical projects, such as the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, the Chakdara-Chitral Road, the Swat Expressway, the Wakhan Corridor, and the D I Khan-Kashmore Road.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of improving road connectivity to promote tourism and facilitate ease of movement across the province. He directed the NHA Member to propose new road infrastructure projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Highlighting the significance of the Peshawar-D I Khan Indus Highway reconstruction project, the Governor urged its timely completion, stating that economic zones should be established along major highways to align with the province’s growing population needs.

“Improved road infrastructure and transport facilities are essential for ensuring peace, development, and prosperity,” said Governor Kundi. He added that countries focusing o n effective transportation networks have made significant global achievements.

The KP Governor noted that many central routes in districts such as Dera Ismail Khan and other parts of the province lack basic facilities. He stressed the urgent need to enhance road infrastructure in southern districts to eliminate regional disparities, combat terrorism, and boost commercial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.