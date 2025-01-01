LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation

LAHORE - Under the leadership of DG Tahir Farooq, the focus of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in 2024 remained on IT-based reforms and revenue generation. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, LDA became the first development authority to issue online residential building plans, with 1,110 plans issued digitally and a total of 8,610 plans approved throughout the year. LDA conducted digital mapping of over 7,500 illegally used commercial properties. The LDA Town Planning Wing issued notices to 9,570 properties involved in unauthorized commercial use, sealed 5,057 properties for illegal commercial use, and demolished 708 structures due to illegal construction. LDA achieved record revenue generation from auctions, surpassing the revenue of the last ten years. In the December auction alone, LDA collected a historic revenue of PKR 2.47 billion. Moreover, successful computerized balloting of residential plots was conducted for the first time. In 2024, significant progress was made in LDA City, with accelerated development work on Chenab Road and started underground electrification. LDA handed over possession of 1- and 2-kanal commercial and residential plots in Blocks K, B, D, and E of the Jinnah Sector. The inauguration of Central Park and the Citizen Facilitation Centre in LDA Avenue One, along with the construction of Jubilee Town’s entry gate and other development works, marked significant achievements for the year. In 2024, LDA has commercialized eight major roads and revamped the LDA and TEPA enforcement squads. LDA completed the sifting of 65,246 property files, ensuring online availability of the digitized records. LDA Recovered over 850 kanals of valuable land in Sabzazar, Johar Town, Gujjarpura, and Township, worth billions of rupees. LDA launched sustainable development projects across Lahore, including the revamping of Adda Plot, Thokar Entry Point, projects in Gulberg, G-1 Market, Tollinton Market, and Sabzazar Main Boulevard. LDA and TEPA completed patchwork and rehabilitation on 110 major roads in 2024.