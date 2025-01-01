LPG price slashed by Rs4.02 per kg

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs4.02 per kilogramme for January 2025. The new rates of LPG will take effect on January 1, and it will reduce the cost of 11.8 kilogramme domestic LPG cylinder by Rs47.43, while the commercial cylinder will see a dip of Rs182.51. According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of LPG has been reduced by Rs4.02 per kg from Rs254.30 per kg to Rs250.28 per kg.

Following the reduction in LPG price, the domestic gas cylinder weighing 11.8-kg will now go down to Rs2,953.36 from the previous Rs3,000.79. Whereas, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder (45.4-kg) has been slashed by Rs182.51, now costing Rs11,362.712 compared to the earlier rate of Rs11,545.22. As per the notification, the production cost of LPG has also seen a substantial reduction, with a Rs4,020 decrease per metric tonne. This has contributed to making LPG more affordable for consumers across the country.

The reduction in LPG prices comes as a New Year’s gift from the government, aiming to provide some financial relief amid soaring inflation. With the revised rates in effect, both households and businesses are expected to benefit from the lower energy costs. At the same time, reports indicate that LPG is already being sold at rates exceeding Rs300 per kg in various areas, including Islamabad. OGRA’s notification confirms the new price structure; however, it has been criticised for its inability to effectively enforce these prices. The LPG producer price is linked to fluctuations in the Saudi Aramco Price and the exchange rate of the US dollar. OGRA noted that the Saudi Aramco-CP had decreased by 2.0 percent from the previous month, while the average dollar exchange rate had slightly increased by 0.12 percent. Consequently, the LPG consumer price has decreased by Rs47.43 (or 1.58 percent) for an 11.8-kg cylinder.