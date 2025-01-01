The Madrassah Registration Bill 2024 has become a focal point of contention between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government. Officially titled the Societies Registration Amendment Act 2024, it is colloquially referred to as the Madrassah Registration Bill. This legislation has ignited a clash between President Asif Ali Zardari and the opposition led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Though passed by both legislative chambers, President Zardari has refused to sign the bill, prolonging the conflict.

The bill proposes that all madrassahs in Pakistan operate under government regulations, including annual financial audits, aligning with FATF directives to counter regional terrorism. Pakistan has twice been placed on the FATF grey list, first from 2011-2015 and again from 2018-2022, for allegedly channelling funds to terrorist organisations through madrassahs.

Despite its intent to regulate operational madrassahs and curb terrorism financing, President Zardari’s refusal to approve the bill has led to a political impasse, further polarising the country’s political landscape. Resolving this issue requires collective action by all political actors to ensure national stability.

ABDUL RAZZAQ,

Turbat.