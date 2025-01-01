Minister visits proposed sites for Tourist Glass Train

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan on Tuesday visited Manga and Bastal Morr, Murree and inspected the sites for the proposed tourist glass train.

According to details, NESPAK officials briefed the minister about the proposed route of the train. It was informed in the briefing that a railway track would be constructed from Margalla Railway Station to Patriata.

It was further briefed that the feasibility study was underway for the establishment of various stations from Bastal Morr, Ghora Gali, Galiat and Kashmir Point to Patriata.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Akbar said that the work was underway rapidly on the tourist glass train project under the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz. He reaffirmed that the feasibility study of the project would be completed by April 30, 2025.

“Tourists from remote areas will be provided with quality travel through the glass train”, he said and informed that the proposed glass train would also run from Saddar Railway Station.

“Providing quality travel facilities to tourists will further boost tourism in the country”, he said.