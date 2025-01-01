Mr Ashfaq Yousuf Tola appointed SAFA president

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is proud to announce that Mr Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, a distinguished former President of ICAP, has been appointed as the President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), effective January 1, 2025, for a one-year term. SAFA is a prestigious professional body that represents accountants across the South Asian region.

Mr Tola is a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), having served as Vice President of SAFA in 2024. He has actively contributed to its growth and initiatives, particularly through his instrumental role in forming SAFA’s Economic Advisory Committee in 2024, where he became the inaugural chairman. The committee addresses regional economic challenges and offers strategic insights.

Mr Tola’s expertise extends beyond professional bodies. He serves on the Policy Board at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and has held numerous influential roles, including Minister of State of Pakistan, Chairman of the Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission, and President of ICAP for the term 2022-2023. His tenure on ICAP’s Council since 2017 and leadership of several committees highlight his commitment to excellence and governance in the accounting profession.

With over 30 years of experience, Mr Tola is a seasoned expert in tax planning and advisory, assurance and business advisory services, international mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, financial product development, and corporate affairs. His dedication to advancing the profession and fostering regional cooperation has earned him widespread recognition.

Key Contributions

and Memberships

Mr Tola’s notable affiliations include:

— Member of the Board of Directors for CA Worldwide, SAFA, and CAPA.

—Life member of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

—Technical advisor to an IFAC Board member.

—Leadership roles in government bodies, such as the Tax Reforms Commission and the Board of the Privatization Commission.

He is also deeply involved in civic and advisory roles, serving as an advisor to the Institute of Policy Reforms and holding honorary life membership at the Karachi Press Club.

Mr Tola’s global expertise spans over 40 tax jurisdictions, underscoring his commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the accounting profession. The ICAP community congratulates Mr Ashfaq Yousuf Tola on this prestigious appointment and wishes him success in leading SAFA towards new milestones of regional integration and professional excellence.