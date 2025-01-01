Wednesday, January 01, 2025
NADRA introduces enhanced B-Form for children over 10, incorporating advanced security features

Web Desk
12:06 PM | January 01, 2025
National

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the launch of a new B-Form (birth registration certificate) for children aged 10 and above, equipped with enhanced security features.

For the first time, the upgraded B-Form will include mandatory fingerprints and photographs, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. This initiative aims to safeguard children’s identity information from theft and misuse while addressing issues such as fake identity cards, illegal passports, and human trafficking.

The issuance of the new B-Form will commence gradually from January 15 at NADRA centers. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to complete the process.

The child’s computerized birth certificate and the parent’s computerized identity card will be required. After fulfilling the necessary formalities, a photograph-enabled B-Form will be issued.

The updated B-Form will also be mandatory for obtaining a new passport, replacing the older version that lacked photographs and fingerprints.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesperson added that future reforms would include advanced identification methods like iris scans, and NADRA’s system will be integrated with provincial Civil Registration Management Systems. Improvements to the Pak ID mobile app and plans for issuing digital IDs to all citizens are also underway.

