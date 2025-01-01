Nepra orders study on adjusting peak hours

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday instructed the government to conduct a comprehensive study to adjust peak hours (the time of use tariff) in response to changing demand patterns for electricity usage. This directive was issued during a public hearing on the petition of the Ex-Wapda power distribution companies (XWDISCOs) which sought the NEPRA’s nod for refunding Rs0.63 per unit to consumers on account of the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) for November 2024.

During the hearing, NEPRA expressed serious concerns regarding ongoing delays in the completion of the Lahore North Transmission Line and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The authority noted that the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) line was operational at only 20 percent capacity in November 2024. NEPRA chairman asked NTDC to provide updates regarding the completion of the Lahore (North) project. Officials from NTDC acknowledged that the transmission line has not yet been completed, despite being scheduled for completion this December. They estimated that it will be finished by April 2025. The NEPRA chairman sought a report on the delay.

The regulator also raised alarms over the slow progress in expanding local coal mines, urging the government to address issues related to Pakistan Railways to ensure the provision of the most affordable electricity to consumers. Stakeholders highlighted a dispute between Lucky Cement and Pakistan Railways over a coal yard, which needs resolution. Currently, the Lucky plant is operating on imported coal, raising concerns among stakeholders about the implications for electricity costs. During the hearing, it was noted that the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of DISCOs had requested to transfer Rs47 billion in 2023, Rs56 billion in 2024, and now Rs2.2 billion for November 2024 alone to the consumers, citing partial load issues stemming from the evolving demand for electricity. In light of these figures, NEPRA emphasised the need for a detailed analysis of demand patterns to facilitate appropriate adjustments to the time of use tariff.

The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days. If it approves reduction of 63 paisa per unit in the FAC, it will apply to all consumers of distribution companies (DISCOs) except for lifeline, agricultural, prepaid consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations. Participants in the public hearing also questioned the higher electricity costs associated with indigenous coal, prompting further discussions on the sustainability and pricing of local energy sources.

Regarding the winter package, the official said that till 26th December, 838,000 consumers have availed it. Of this, residential consumers are 342,208, industrial are 28,431, and commercial are 467,416. They received 45 million additional units. The Power Division official also said that the circular debt is now at Rs2.38 trillion, of which, the payables to IPPs stands at Rs1.6 trillion.

Officials reported that 7.22 billion electricity units were generated in November 2024. They noted that generation costs for the month approached reference levels. The hearing was informed that as compared to November of last year, electricity sales increased by 6.34 percent, and compared to reference it up by 0.29 percent. Furthermore, it was reported that more electricity was generated from local and imported coal, with National Power Control Centre (NPCC) supplying an additional 500 megawatts to K-Electric. This additional supply allowed K-Electric to operate coal power plants more efficiently, especially in South.