New year discount frenzy draws shoppers in droves

ISLAMABAD - The new year sales offered by various brands in the federal capital, like in other parts of the country, have turned into a major attraction for shoppers, particularly women. These customers are flocking to stores to buy winter clothing, shoes, and other accessories, taking full advantage of hefty discounts ranging from 40 to 70 percent.

This trend of offering discounts during significant festivals and occasions, inspired by international practices, has become a marketing norm among renowned brands and online retailers which not only boosts customer engagement but also maximizes profits. The month of December saw a continuous sales spree, fueled by Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day, and new year celebrations. These sales kept shoppers, especially women, busy as they purchased winter essentials for the current season while stocking up for the next.

“Branded clothing on sale has become a necessity for many working women who want to maintain a status symbol despite inflation,” remarked Samina Anwar, a government employee. Talking to APP, she said, “I usually wait for year-end sales to buy branded items as it is unaffordable at regular prices. December discounts have made shopping less stressful.” Another buyer, Aisha Malik, shared her thoughts, “There was a time when branded outfits were beyond the reach of middle-class customers. The introduction of replicas and seasonal discounts has forced brands to adjust prices, making them more accessible for everyone.”

For housewives, these sales are a chance to manage household shopping within a tight budget. Khadija Ahmed, a mother of four, stated, “Sale offers during key occasions like new year allow me to purchase not just clothes but also daily-use items at reduced prices. Shopping without discounts feels impossible amid soaring inflation.” Retailers have also embraced the phenomenon. Faisal Khan, a sales associate at a popular clothing brand, said, “December is our busiest month. Customers flood our store during the sales period, and even modest discounts can result in record-breaking sales.” He added, “It’s a win-win situation – customers save, and we achieve high turnover.” This shopping frenzy is no longer limited to clothing and footwear brands. Renowned eateries, ride-hailing services, furniture stores, and household item retailers in the capital have joined the trend by offering discounted deals.

Food lovers and families dining out are particularly benefiting from these special offers. The discount culture, though largely appealing to shoppers, also highlights the evolving consumer habits in Pakistan. The inclination toward festive-season bargains reflects how price-conscious buyers are reshaping market dynamics while creating opportunities for brands to innovate and thrive in a competitive economy.