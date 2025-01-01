Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NSU to launch mobile application ‘My NSU’ on Jan 1

NEWS WIRE
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) would enter into a new digital transformation era by launching university’s groundbreaking mobile application, ‘MY NSU’ on January 1.

The initiative will be a bold stride into the future of education and governance. This forward-looking initiative, led by Founding Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, underscores NSU’s commitment to fostering innovation in education through technology.  This project is being led by Prof. Dr. Saud Altaf, Chairperson at the Department of Information Engineering Technology at the University.  The team comprises final-year students from the same department. This transformation is more than a technological upgrade; it is a comprehensive reimagining of how a university serves its students, faculty, and visitors. From the moment you set foot on campus, digital tools will guide your experience, making navigation seamless and operations efficient. The university’s collaboration with Shenzhen Polytechnic University, China, a UNESCO-UNEVOC partner, is at the heart of this change, which brings global expertise to this local endeavor. ‘MY NSU’ app exemplifies the university’s vision for a digital-first future.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

Developed with cutting-edge technologies like Flutter and Firebase, the app integrates a suite of tools tailored to the needs of the NSU community. A centralized timetable, sGPA/ CGPA calculators, and intuitive campus maps are just the tip of the iceberg.Real-time notifications, chatbot support, and online fee payment capabilities make it a comprehensive platform for managing academic and administrative tasks. What sets ‘MY NSU’ apart is its alignment with UNESCO-UNEVOC principles, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility and integrating technical and vocational education into mainstream academia. 

The app not only simplifies daily operations but also fosters a culture of innovation and adaptability, essential traits for navigating the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

NSU’s digitalization plans are already in place to extend these technological advancements to other administrative domains, including examination management, human resources, and financial operations. 

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of university life benefits from digital systems’ efficiencies and transparency. 

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar has described this initiative as a milestone in NSU’s pursuit of sustainable education and innovation. 

The app’s future-proof design ensures scalability, allowing it to adapt to emerging technologies and growing user needs.

Through collaboration with international institutions like Shenzhen Polytechnic University, China, and several others, NSU is enhancing its capabilities and contributing to the global dialogue on digital transformation in education.

The year 2025 promises to be a turning point for NSU.

As students and faculty embrace this digital transformation, they become part of a broader movement to redefine education in the 21st century. 

Karachi tops world’s most polluted cities list amid cold weather

‘MY NSU’ app is more than a tool; it is a vision realized— a symbol of progress that heralds a future where technology and education walk hand in hand.

======

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025