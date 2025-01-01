NSU to launch mobile application ‘My NSU’ on Jan 1

ISLAMABAD - National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) would enter into a new digital transformation era by launching university’s groundbreaking , ‘MY NSU’ on January 1.

The initiative will be a bold stride into the future of education and governance. This forward-looking initiative, led by Founding Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, underscores NSU’s commitment to fostering innovation in education through technology. This project is being led by Prof. Dr. Saud Altaf, Chairperson at the Department of Information Engineering Technology at the University. The team comprises final-year students from the same department. This transformation is more than a technological upgrade; it is a comprehensive reimagining of how a university serves its students, faculty, and visitors. From the moment you set foot on campus, digital tools will guide your experience, making navigation seamless and operations efficient. The university’s collaboration with Shenzhen Polytechnic University, China, a UNESCO-UNEVOC partner, is at the heart of this change, which brings global expertise to this local endeavor. ‘MY NSU’ app exemplifies the university’s vision for a digital-first future.

Developed with cutting-edge technologies like Flutter and Firebase, the app integrates a suite of tools tailored to the needs of the NSU community. A centralized timetable, sGPA/ CGPA calculators, and intuitive campus maps are just the tip of the iceberg.Real-time notifications, chatbot support, and online fee payment capabilities make it a comprehensive platform for managing academic and administrative tasks. What sets ‘MY NSU’ apart is its alignment with UNESCO-UNEVOC principles, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility and integrating technical and vocational education into mainstream academia.

The app not only simplifies daily operations but also fosters a culture of innovation and adaptability, essential traits for navigating the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

NSU’s digitalization plans are already in place to extend these technological advancements to other administrative domains, including examination management, human resources, and financial operations.

This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of university life benefits from digital systems’ efficiencies and transparency.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar has described this initiative as a milestone in NSU’s pursuit of sustainable education and innovation.

The app’s future-proof design ensures scalability, allowing it to adapt to emerging technologies and growing user needs.

Through collaboration with international institutions like Shenzhen Polytechnic University, China, and several others, NSU is enhancing its capabilities and contributing to the global dialogue on digital transformation in education.

The year 2025 promises to be a turning point for NSU.

As students and faculty embrace this digital transformation, they become part of a broader movement to redefine education in the 21st century.

‘MY NSU’ app is more than a tool; it is a vision realized— a symbol of progress that heralds a future where technology and education walk hand in hand.

======