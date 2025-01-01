Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One-day National Youth Conference held at SBBU

Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday organized a one-day National Youth Conference to highlight the capabilities of the students more effectively under the auspices of the Business Administration Department of the university. The colourful Youth Conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah. Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz, Dr. Arif Gujjar, Dr. Meraj Bhatti, Abdul Jabbar Brohi and lecturers Javed Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Zaid Altaf Khaskheli, Dr. Afroz Sial who played an important role in organizing this program were also present on the occasion. Colourfully dressed male and female students of this conference were informed about their experiences by various education experts, bankers, CEOs of various firms including Syeda Sana Shah, Farhan Shahzada, Ehsanullah and Muhammad Hamid Mirza through a guest speaker session.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

Speakers said that talented youth, especially students studying in the field of business administration, should work hard for a better future.

They said that nation is proud of our youth who have made the country prominent in the field of education. Speakers said that the students of this era are tomorrow’s businessmen. Speakers said that organizing of such conferences increases the business awareness of the youth. They said that we only have those youth who are interested in becoming engineers and doctors, but the youths should also try their skills in other fields, especially business fields in order to make a deep impact on the country’s economy. At the end of the conference, a colorful musical program was organized, which was thoroughly enjoyed conference participants.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025