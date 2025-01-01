One-day National Youth Conference held at SBBU

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday organized a one-day National Youth Conference to highlight the capabilities of the students more effectively under the auspices of the Business Administration Department of the university. The colourful Youth Conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah. Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz, Dr. Arif Gujjar, Dr. Meraj Bhatti, Abdul Jabbar Brohi and lecturers Javed Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Zaid Altaf Khaskheli, Dr. Afroz Sial who played an important role in organizing this program were also present on the occasion. Colourfully dressed male and female students of this conference were informed about their experiences by various education experts, bankers, CEOs of various firms including Syeda Sana Shah, Farhan Shahzada, Ehsanullah and Muhammad Hamid Mirza through a guest speaker session.

Speakers said that talented youth, especially students studying in the field of business administration, should work hard for a better future.

They said that nation is proud of our youth who have made the country prominent in the field of education. Speakers said that the students of this era are tomorrow’s businessmen. Speakers said that organizing of such conferences increases the business awareness of the youth. They said that we only have those youth who are interested in becoming engineers and doctors, but the youths should also try their skills in other fields, especially business fields in order to make a deep impact on the country’s economy. At the end of the conference, a colorful musical program was organized, which was thoroughly enjoyed conference participants.